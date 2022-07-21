Report: Period spot checks and groping of students still going on

PETALING JAYA: Students in a secondary school are allegedly being subjected to period spot checks.

According to Malaysiakini, the incident was relayed by a student to Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, who posted a screenshot of the messages on her Twitter.

The student alleged that prefects in the school session would use a pen or pencil to conduct these checks.

However, in the afternoon session, female prefects would go so far as to rub students’ private regions with their bare hands.

“Students have complained (of the incidents) to a teacher, but the teacher accused them of slander towards the prefects, even when there are many witnesses.

“What’s even more unbelievable is that the teacher who accused them of slander has also touched students. A female teacher shouldn’t even be doing that, right?” the unnamed student reportedly said.

In June 2021, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said that the ministry was in the final stages of forming an independent committee to look into existing procedures that addressed complaints on the practice of period spot checks in schools, as well as other related matters.

On March 17, it was revealed in a written parliamentary response by Radzi that the special committee had been established, comprising individuals with a background in education, religion, psychology and the law - who have knowledge and experience with regard to sexual harassment and bullying.