Report: Police record statement of instructor over alleged abuse of autistic child

PETALING JAYA: The instructor who allegedly abused a six-year-old autistic child has had her statements recorded by the state police, The Star Online reports.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police have recorded statements from both the instructor and the parents of the child.

“At the moment it is unclear whether the bruises come from an external force or were done by the boy himself.

“The medical report is crucial for further investigation and we expect to get it as soon as possible. For now, we have recorded statements from all those involved,” he reportedly said in a press conference.

Last Friday, police confirmed that they were investigating a complaint by a woman who claimed that her son was abused by an instructor at a therapy centre in Skudai.