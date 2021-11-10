Report: Police to call up five candidates from PH, BN

PETALING JAYA: Police are expected to call up three candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and two from Barisan Nasional (BN) over alleged standard operating procedure (SOP) violations during nomination day on Monday.

They include Malacca Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh and PKR’s Idris Haron.

Quoting Malacca deputy police chief Razali Abu Samah (pix), Malaysiakini, in its report, said the police have opened a total of five investigation papers so far after supporters of the candidates had allegedly gathered to show their support near nomination centres.

Authorities had banned gatherings during the nomination day as a precaution to lower the risk of virus transmission during the Covid-19 pandemic, and candidates were only allowed to come with a proposer and seconder for nomination.

“The investigations were opened under Section 269 of the Penal Code and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations.

“All the candidates will be called in to have their statement recorded to facilitate our investigation,“ he told Malaysiakini.

The report added that the violations had allegedly occurred at the nomination centres in Tanjung Bidara (BN), Kuala Linggi (PH and BN), Kota Laksamana (PH), Telok Mas (PH) and Asahan (PH).

Rauf and Idris are contesting the Tanjung Bidara and Asahan seats, respectively, while the other candidates under scrutiny are PH’s Julasapiyah Kassim and BN’s Rosli Abdullah, who are contesting Kuala Linggi, and Ashraf Minghat (Telok Mas).