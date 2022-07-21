Report: Ras Adiba leads search for missing ex-host Zalina Azman

PETALING JAYA: Missing TV3 presenter Zalina Azman’s close friend Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, has stepped in and headed a search team to locate the personality.

According to a report by The Vibes , Ras said she did not know what happened to Zalina and why she suddenly disappeared.

“Before this, we respected Zalina’s privacy. She is an extremely private person when it comes to her personal life.

“I also feel terrible because we did not take any action earlier when she was reported missing until police raised the issue of her disappearance once again.

“I myself was not aware of it until my cousin told me. We used to work at the same company, and we definitely know her real name, which is Zalina Shaharah Azman,” Ras Adiba reportedly said, adding that the public only recalled her as Zalina Azman under her moniker as a media personality.

Ras continued her mission together yesterday, starting around 5.30pm with Getaran’s team and TV3’s 999 crew searching the nooks and crannies of Shah Alam.

The senator also requested public assistance to snap photos of Zalina if they bumped into her.