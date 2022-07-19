Report: Rising chicken, eggs price wipe out canteen operator’s profit

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia School Canteen Operators Association president Khairuddin Hamzah has urged the government to raise the Food Supplementary Programme (FSP)’s allocation, which has stagnated at RM2.50 per day per student for Peninsular Malaysia and RM3 for Sabah and Sarawak since 2015.

According to a report by NST , since the pandemic, a third of the 10,000 canteen operators had quit.

If the per meal allocation was not raised to RM4 and RM4.50 respectively, another 1,000 would have to close shop by year-end, added Khairuddin.

Khairuddin said operators would go bust if they had to follow the programme’s 25 menus that served either chicken or eggs in each meal with various vegetables and fruits, at the current rate and portions.

He said the rising price of chicken and eggs almost wiped out any profit the operators could earn from their tender.

Earlier, the New Straits Times reported that operators were cutting down on the use of chicken for paying students.