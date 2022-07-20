Report: RM10K fine for husbands who fail to make Socso contributions for wives

PETALING JAYA: Husbands who fail to make Socso contributions for their wives, who are housewives, can be fined up to RM10,000 or imprisoned a maximum of two years, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Human resources minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan reportedly said this when tabling the Housewives’ Social Security Bill for the first reading.

However, if the husband was not able to make such contributions due to the loss of income or other reasons, he must inform the Social Security Organisation 60 days prior to his next scheduled contribution, FMT reports.

The contributions must be made until the housewife reaches 55 years old.