Report: Roti canai, teh tarik to cost more

PETALING JAYA: Roti canai and teh tarik will cost more as restaurant owners are faced with rising prices of ingredients, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Restaurant owners told The Malaysian Insight some outlets have already raised their prices and others are likely to do so next month

Prices are generally expected to rise 10-15%. The price of an order of roti canai, which averages around RM1.60, could go up to RM2.20 while a glass of teh tarik could go from RM1.80 to RM2.50.

Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) president Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said members have yet not raised their prices.

“We definitely heard that the prices of roti canai and other mamak fare will be going up.

“For the time being, we will try to maintain our prices. But we don’t know for how long. If prices of goods keep going up then we will consider it. There will be a 10% increase, at most.

“We are not going for more profit but volume of sales.

“We don’t want to burden the people as everyone is suffering. Business has picked up now but the only issue we still face is shortage of staff,“ he reportedly told The Malaysian Insight.

Jawahar said a 25kg bag of flour cost RM49.90 in January but the price shot up to RM62.90 this month. The price of margarine the price has gone up from RM85 to RM100.

The news report further revealed that the country’s heavy reliance on food imports has contributed to the rise in the cost of living today.