Report: S’poreans to settle for drumsticks, breasts as chickens banned from crossing causeway

PETALING JAYA: Chicken importers in Singapore scrambling with last-minute preparations before Malaysia’s export ban kicks in tomorrow have urged customers to take whatever chicken parts are available instead of insisting on whole birds.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that importers in the island republic have been working overtime with some companies even tripling the number of shifts in order to process as much chicken as possible before the ban begins.

“We are working with our customers and have asked them to switch to different... parts, depending on what’s available,” James Sim of Kee Song Food was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on May 23 that Malaysia would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise.

Singapore relies heavily on Malaysia for food supplies, with around a third of the city-state’s chicken imports coming from its neighbour in 2021.

Malaysia also exports chickens to other countries, including Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong.