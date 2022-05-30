Report: Shafee sounds like Sean Connery, down with flu

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial was vacated today as the former prime minister’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah(pix) was down with fever and sore throat, NST reports

“He called me early this morning and said he is down with high fever and sore throat.

“He sounded like Sean Connery,“ one of Najib’s lawyer Rahmat Hazlan reportedly informed High Court Judge Mohamad Zaini Mazlan at the hearing today.

Zaini, who seemed amused by Rahmat’s reference to the late James Bond actor, retorted in jest by saying:

“Connery is no longer around...it is not a good example.

“How long do you think he (Shafee) is gong to be indisposed?...I will adjourn for today and I hope he recovers well.”