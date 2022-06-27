Report: Sivasangari hospitalised after car crash, out of Commonwealth Games

PETALING JAYA: Women’s national No 1 squash player S. Sivasangari(pix) is out of the Commonwealth Games, NST reports.

It was reported that the world No 19 was involved in a car accident on Sunday and sustained serious injuries. The 23-year-old was the passenger of a car that rear-ended into a lorry along the Maju Expressway.

According to a report by China Press, she was rescued from the car before it caught fire but sustained severe injuries to her head and was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

It is unclear the extent of Sivasangari’s injuries but it is understood she had to undergo immediate surgery on Sunday but is now already awake.