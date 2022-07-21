Report: Student groups to protest again against inflation

PETALING JAYA: Student groups will be hitting the streets this Saturday to protest against the government’s inability to handle the rising cost of living, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Jawatankuasa Turun, which is organising the protest, reportedly said they would be gathering at 2pm at the Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur.

They issued five demands: for ministers’ salaries to be cut, subsidies to be kept, prices of goods to be controlled, assistance distributed to the people, and a resolution to food security issues.

The group also said it has been 22 days since Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced the Jihad Special Team to Tackle Inflation, but they have failed to address the problem.