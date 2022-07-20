Report: Three more nabbed in PenjanaKerjaya probe

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have nabbed three individuals over false claims and the misappropriation of RM100 million in Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) funds.

A source told Getaran that one of the suspects, who is a company director, was remanded until July 22, after Putrajaya magistrate Mohd Dinie Shazwan Ab Shukor approved the MACC application yesterday.

The source said the 46-year-old man was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 8.30am on Monday as he was believed to have made false claims regarding details in the programme’s online worker verification forms.

On July 14, MACC detained 37 individuals across several states in its ongoing PenjanaKerjaya probe.