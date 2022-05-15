Report: Tony Pua ‘told party members’ he will sit out GE15

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Tony Pua(pix) reportedly will not contest in the next general election, according to a news report.

Pua has made his intention clear to his colleagues before the party elections, the Straits Times reported.

Pua did not have any comment when asked by the daily, as he had not made any announcement.

The daily said former environment minister Yeo Bee Yin is also believed to be leaning towards skipping the elections.

Recently, two-term MP and former deputy minister Ong Kian Ming, announced that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the general elections.