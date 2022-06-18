Report: Umno leader calls for Muhyiddin to be charged in court

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has called on the government to charge former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) in court over a bribery allegation, Malaysiakini reports.

This comes after a witness in Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) had given RM1.3 million to Muhyiddin in 2018 when the latter was the then home minister.

Umno Supreme Council member Razlan Rafii reportedly claimed that Zahid was charged in court in 2018 while Muhyiddin was not because former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held grudges against Umno.

“Mahathir, as the then prime minister, must have known that Muhyiddin was among the characters who took money from UKSB. Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, as the then attorney-general, also should have known all the facts of the case and everyone involved.

“Mahathir’s allegations (against Zahid), calling him a robber, was only out of his hatred for Umno, nothing else.

“If (the charges against Zahid) were truly to uphold justice, then why Muhyiddin has not been charged in court like Zahid?” he reportedly questioned.

It was reported that UKSB former administrative manager David Tan Siong Sun testified in court yesterday that the company had given Muhyiddin RM1.3 million in cash payments between June 4 and Aug 23, 2018.