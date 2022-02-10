Report: Weak opposition, a boon for Umno in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Umno believes the low voter turnout, especially during this monsoon season, would help them reclaim the federal administration after losing the battle in 2018, observers said.

Ilham Centre executive director, Hisommudin Bakar, said it was the low voter turnout that had helped Barisan Nasional (BN) in Johor and Malacca (state polls), adding that the coalition was hoping the same scenario would repeat if the general elect reports.

Hisommudin said another factor being considered by Umno was the discontent among opposition factions.

“Umno is using the same theory, by having the election as soon as possible, especially during monsoon season, it could come out victorious just like what happened in Malacca and Johor.

“Voters at that time could not care less about politics because they were already tired with the political situation.

“They did not come out to vote and Umno won because of the low voter turnout.

“Also, Umno knows the opposition is weak. They cannot let them regroup and gather strength. The longer they wait, the more trouble they’ll get and it will be harder for them to win,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Dr Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said while some may say that Umno could lose if an election is held during the floods, the risk of the party losing is minimal as voters may just boycott the polls altogether.

It was reported that Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that Malaysia will have snap polls once Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve the parliament.