Report: Zahid sending clear message on who is next PM

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is setting himself up to be the next prime minister, political observers said.

However, in order to realise his dream, the Bagan Datuk MP must first create a team of loyalists, they added.

They told The Malaysian Insight that Umno’s list of parliamentary candidates. which was announced last night, was packed with Zahid’s supporters.

Zahid also reportedly dropped several veteran Umno lawmakers – namely Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Zahidi Zainul Abidin – but did not reveal the candidates for Tanjung Karang, Jempol, and Kuala Nerus.

Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar said it was clear that Zahid wants a team of MPs who could follow orders.

Citing the incident involving Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when the Bersatu chairman was prime minister, Hisommudin said Zahid does not want MPs who would disagree with the party.

“When Umno wanted to withdraw the support for Muhyiddin there were MPs who disagreed with Zahid. He does not want a repeat of this.”

“Therefore, he is putting forward new faces who will agree with him. He is also positioning himself to become the next prime minister, but before he can do that, he needs a team that can follow orders,” Hisommudin reportedly said.