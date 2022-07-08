Reprimand of a jobless relative leads to double murder in Taman Bercham

IPOH: Anger after a scolding for being jobless is believed to be the motive for the murder of a couple found dead and blood-splattered in the living room of their house in Taman Bercham Aman here yesterday morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said investigations revealed there was an argument between the 61-year-old suspect and his sister-in-law, after she reprimanded him for not working.

“The hot-tempered male suspect was later said to have damaged the computer at the home and got angry. There had been a long-standing grudge which is still under investigation, but the victim had never lodged a police report before this,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the suspect also attacked the woman’s husband, who is his elder brother, in the incident, and examinations so far found the suspect did not possess any record of having a mental illness.

Mior Faridalathrash said that based on the autopsy of the two victims, the possible murder weapons used were a rope to strangle, a small knife and a blunt object like the back of an axe to cause injuries.

According to him, the cause of death of housewife Ooi Tin Lu, 59, and her husband Ng Chun Hon, 64, a mechanic, was due to injuries inflicted by sharp and blunt objects on the head.

“External examination on the two deceased found several cuts, slits, and stab wounds and tears on the head.

“The injuries had caused skull fractures and bleeding in parts of the brain,“ he said.

Yesterday, the bodies of the two victims were found covered in blood in the living room of the house by Chun Hon's brother who returned after work and reported it to the police at about 8.50 am.

A police team together with Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital staff who arrived at the scene found two bodies placed closeby, with one lying down while the other was propped against the wall, and believed to have died due to head injuries caused by sharp and blunt objects, but no murder weapons were found.

The suspect, who had fled with Ooi's Proton Saga car, was tracked down in Genting Highlands, Pahang at about 7.45 pm yesterday where police arrested him and found an axe believed to be the murder weapon.-Bernama