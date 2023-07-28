Rescue operation underway to save eight trapped miners in Central Java

JAKARTA: Rescuers in Central Java province are deploying pumps to extract water to save at least eight illegal gold miners trapped in a 60-meter deep mining hole since Wednesday, at the Pancurendang gold mine on the outskirts of Ajibarang, Banyumas.

Indonesia’s rescue team had brought six submersible pump machines on Thursday to lower the water level, while at the same time stop water absorption points from the groundwater basin.

“We will do further evaluation when the water entry point is closed, and the pond dries up,” head of Cilacap search and rescue office Adah Sudarsa said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chief of Banyumas Police Commissioner Edy Suranta Sitepu said the mining operation in the area was illegal.

“Their permit application is yet to be approved by the Central Java Energy and Mineral Resources Office since in 2021,” he said.

Last year, a retired high-ranking police officer highlighted the practice of illegal mining occurs in almost all regions of Indonesia such as Sumatra, Kalimantan, Papua, Sulawesi, Java, Nusa Tenggara, and Maluku.

Inspector General Drs. Royke Lumowa said illegal gold mining activities at Mount Botak, in Buru, Maluku, had caused environmental damage, security disturbances and health problems among the miners.

“The impact of illegal mining on the environment can be seen from the high levels of pollution and contamination of mercury and cyanide in agricultural irrigation around Mount Botak,” he added. -Bernama