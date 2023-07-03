Research officer charged for no turn-up when called by MACC over claim of RM10m bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A research officer who claimed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had offered RM10 million to former Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged in the Sessions Court here today for obstruction of the commission’s investigation.

Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim, 32, who is also a political observer, was charged with failing to comply with an order to appear for oral examination in connection with a case investigated by the MACC.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Suzana Hussin.

Mohamad Shafiq was charged with committing the offence at the MACC Headquarters, Putrajaya, last March 3.

The charge was framed under Section 48(c) of the MACC Act 2009. It provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both, if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib requested bail at RM10,000 with one surety and with additional conditions that Mohamad Shafiq surrender his passport to the court and report to the MACC office once a month.

He also requested the court to issue a gag order to prevent Mohamad Shafiq from making any comments that could be sub-judicial to the case.

Lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing Mohamad Shafiq, objected to the prosecution’s application of the gag order on the grounds that it was excessive as only the court could determine what is sub judice to the case.

“This case has received the attention of the media and if the prosecution intends to apply for the (gag) order, an official application in court has to be made,“ he said.

Suzana agreed with the defence and ordered the prosecution to file an official application.

She set Mohamad Shafiq’s bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court as well as report himself to a MACC office once a month.

The court set April 7 for mention. -Bernama