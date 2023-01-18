Reservoir Link secures RM16.56m solar EPCC contract from Atlantic Blue

PETALING JAYA: Energy-related services provider Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has announced that its 51% owned subsidiary, Founder Energy Sdn Bhd, has won a contract worth about RM16.56 million from Solarvest Holding Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Atlantic Blue Sdn Bhd.

The contract is for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of an interconnection facility for the development of large scale solar photovoltaic plant of 50 MWac at Bukit Selambau, Kedah.

Under the scope of the contract, Reservoir Link will provide its expertise in designing, engineering, procurement, construction, supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of the interconnection facility for large-scale solar PV plant.

Executive director Thien Chiet Chai said that the group is starting off the year strong and it has secured its first contract for its solar renewables segment for the year by leveraging on its expertise in carrying out large-scale solar projects.

“We firmly believe that the market sentiment for the solar renewables has not dwindled. In fact, we think that adoption of solar renewables will be stronger than ever given that Malaysia is expected to achieve the 31% renewable energy goal in the national capacity mix by 2025 along with the decarbonisation of the electricity sector by 2035.

“Being well-positioned, we think that 2023 will be a great year for Reservoir Link as we continue to build up our renewable energy order book,” he said in a statement.

The group said that the contract will not have any effect on the share capital and shareholding structure and there will not be any immediate effect on the net assets per share and gearing of it. However, the contract is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings of the the group and its subsidiaries for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2023.

The risks associated with the contract include, but are not limited to, execution risks such as the availability of skilled manpower and equipment, changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions. Notwithstanding this, the group shall ensure strict compliance with safety and operational procedures in the execution of the project requirements.

In December last year, the group was appointed as a subcontractor for the procurement, construction and commissioning of a large scale solar PV plant with a contract value of RM3.8 million at Perak.