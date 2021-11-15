Resident's safety paramount in police border control efforts: Sabah police commissioner

KOTA KINABALU: Residents in border areas should be the main focus of border security control efforts to stop criminals from turning them into soft targets, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said.

He said people living in those areas include tourism operators, fishermen and seaweed farmers, represented soft targets to criminals, who stand to profit from the ransoms paid through kidnappings.

Therefore, he said, action is required, especially in identifying residential areas that are potential soft targets, and to increase security control in those areas.

“Sabah borders foreign countries, so it’s exposed to external threats like militants who prey on soft targets, especially residents in border areas,” he said during a meeting with the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters personnel, which was also attended by Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah, here today.

Idris said more efforts to engage communities are needed to prevent crime effectively, including establishing security committees and voluntary patrol teams together with local residents.

“Cooperation with communities is needed to identify problem areas and to find solutions together,” he added.-Bernama