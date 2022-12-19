Residents describe flood in Tumpat as among the worst in 31 years

TUMPAT: Continuous rain which came sweeping across Tumpat district since Saturday has been described as the worst in 31 years by residents of the district when the water level rose sharply.

A resident of Kampung Menjual Nur Fatihah Abdul Rahim, 31, said she did not expect the continuous rain in the past two days to cause her home to be flooded by more than one metre.

“The last time a ‘big flood’ happened in the village was in 2014, when it was the ‘yellow flood’, but only a few houses were affected, especially in low-lying areas.

“This flood incident was the worst in 31 years because the current was quite strong and my house was flooded.

“My family immediately moved to the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubang Batang at 2 am yesterday because I don’t want anything untoward to happen,“ she told Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, a villager of Kampung Berangan Hujung, Nor Azuralizma Ibrahim @Salleh, 40, said she was shocked as she did not expect the water to rise so quickly in such a short period of time.

“At 11 pm last night, I saw my house compound had flooded until it reached the shoulder of the road, but three hours later the water level reached chest level in my house.

“My husband Mohd Asri Awang, 52, and I had to move to Sekolah Berangan 1 PPS by wading through the flood for a kilometre with our children to save ourselves and we only took important documents with us,“ she said.-Bernama