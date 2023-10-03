Residents in flood-hit Batu Pahat told to be alert for rise in water level due to high tide phenomenon

BATU PAHAT: Residents in the Batu Pahat district are advised to be alert for possible effects of the current, which has yet to subside, and the high tide phenomenon which is expected to occur until this Sunday.

Batu Pahat district officer Nasri Mohd Ali, who is also the District Disaster Committee chairman, said the situation may cause a rise in the water level in the low-lying areas in the district, especially Parit Raja and Sri Medan.

“With the flood water not receding yet and the high tide situation, it will affect the loy-lying area, and this may result in an increase in the number of flood victims, despite the hot weather...residents are reminded to be alert,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that as of noon today, a total of 38,135 people from 10,683 families were still at 111 temporary relief centres (PPS) in Batu Pahat, which is reported to be the district worst affected by the floods in Johor. -Bernama