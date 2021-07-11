Residents under HSO among priority recipients of food basket aid in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Residents under Covid-19 Home Surveillance Order (HSO) are among those who will be given priority to receive food basket assistance from the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) in the Kota Tinggi parliamentary constituency.

Its Member of Parliament Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, who is also National Unity Minister, said they were a priority as they had movement constraints, including for buying daily necessities because they have to undergo quarantine at home.

Apart from them, she said the needy and hardcore poor are also among the 3,000 recipients who have been identified to receive the assistance, which will be distributed in stages.

“Even before this, we have distributed aid where more than three-quarters of the allocation we received we utilised for distribution of food items. Based on the list of people under HSO that we have received, we will send aid,“ she told reporters at the office of the Kota Tinggi parliamentary service centre, here today.

Halimah said the centre had channelled aid to more than 5,000 recipients in the Sedili and Johor Lama state constituencies since the floods hit the district earlier this year and during the implementation of the Movement Control Order previously.

The Food Basket Programme which involves an allocation of RM80 million under PEMULIH for distribution to every Member of Parliament including opposition MPs started to be channelled from July 1, 2021. — Bernama