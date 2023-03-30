Resignation not due to pressure by any party, says Sulaiman

ALOR GAJAH: Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has insisted that he was not pressured by any party to step down as the Malacca Chief Minister.

“It was urged by my heart... my instinct,“ he said when met by reporters after the presentation of donations under the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency in conjunction with the Ramadan month at the Kuala Linggi State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Complex (Japerun) here today.

He reiterated that there was no agreement or offer to appoint him as a senator, adding that his resignation was due to health issues.

“I don’t want anymore. I want to take care of my state constituency (Lendu) and get back to my normal life. I did say before that one term (as Chief Minister) is enough (for me),“ he said.

Sulaiman said he hoped that all parties will support his successor because each person has their advantages.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as saying that he proposed Tanjung Bidara state assemblyman, who is also Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as the new Malacca Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Melaka State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari was quoted as saying that the ceremony to present the letter of appointment, and the taking of the oath of office, loyalty and secrecy for the 13th Chief Minister is scheduled to be held at 3pm tomorrow at the Dewan Seri Utama of the Malacca Governor’s Office. -Bernama