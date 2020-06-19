Resist urge to have foreign visitors until later

AS the risk of being infected by Covid-19 eases, another bug is making a comeback.

Just like Covid-19, a vaccine has yet to be found for it. It infects many people all year round, and at certain times of the year, it becomes additionally virulent.

The symptom is a great desire to pack up and catch the next plane out and it usually results in depleted cash but pleasant memories. It is called the travel bug.

The travel industry is, without doubt, the mostly badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Practically every country stopped accepting visitors. Their citizens were also barred from going abroad, especially for leisure.

Even if people were allowed to continue travelling without hindrance, the fear of becoming another entry in the Covid-19 statistics would have forced them to put their plans on hold anyway.

But as the tide turns in the battle with the coronavirus that causes the dreaded Covid-19 infection, the desire to travel is back.

For instance, tourist spots in Malaysia have reopened, albeit only to locals. Caution dictates that we should wait a while more before allowing foreigners in to enjoy our hospitality or admire our many physical and cultural achievements.

But many countries are already considering a never-tried-before concept – opening their borders only to countries that have won the battle against Covid-19. The proposal, also called the “travel bubble”, has already been extended to Malaysia for consideration. Thailand and Indonesia are said to be interested to go along with it at the regional level.

Malaysia is still undecided, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. He has said that many things still needed to be considered, and rightly so, given the experience of other countries.

Australia and New Zealand were considering opening their borders to one another until two new cases were detected in New Zealand last week.

It has been reported that the Australian government will no longer consider the travel bubble proposal, at least until next year.

Malaysia should take heed of the Aussie-Kiwi experience before making a commitment. Indonesia is not especially successful in addressing the pandemic. It was still recording more than 1,000 new cases daily as of early this week.

Thailand is doing much better – there have not been any new cases for three days already.

We have managed to cut our numbers to single digits but new cases among migrants are still worrisome. We do not need to add to this by allowing foreigners, who might have been infected but yet undetected, to add to our problem.

Read this story on our iPaper: Resist urge to have foreign visitors until later