Resolve crisis for sake of sport, OCM tell PSM, MASTAF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has urged those involved with the two national sepak takraw entities to help resolve the crisis between them as soon as possible for the sake of the sport.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohomad Norza Zakaria (pix) believes that if the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) and Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation (MASTAF) could find the best solution, then the sport could go far on the international stage.

“We do not want politics in associations to hinder the development of this sport because it has the potential to grow. This crisis has gone on for too long, we hope it can be resolved amicably.

“Deputy Sports Commissioner Arrifin Mohd Ghani will also hold meetings with both parties in the near future to find the best solution,” he said after the OCM Executive Board meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued qualification process documents for 32 types of sports for the 2024 Paris Olympics, except for athletics.

“As chairman of the Road to Paris Olympic Committee, if there are sports where we can take advantage of this qualification process, we will provide the direction for the associations to facilitate qualified athletes at the Olympics later,” he said.

Mohamad Norza also said that a total of 635 events from 41 sports are set to be contested at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

“The selection committee will also meet on Oct 11, with the need to make a pragmatic decision as to whether to send athletes in every sport or only for sports where we have a chance to win,” he said.

In addition, he said the OCM Membership Committee agreed to admit two new members, namely the Malaysia DanceSport Federation (MYDF) and Malaysia Triathlon.-Bernama