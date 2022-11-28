Resolve egg shortage immediately: Report

PETALING JAYA: Mydin’s managing director, Ameer Ali Mydin has sounded the alarm over the shortage of eggs in the market.

He also called for an urgent action to resolve the problem.

“We have checked on the ground, at various supermarkets and hypermarkets across the country. As of 10am, there were empty shelves everywhere,” Ameer Ali Mydin told FMT.

He also urged the government to remove the ceiling price for eggs.

“If the government decides to maintain the ceiling price, then it should consider banning the export of eggs to Singapore and Hong Kong to ensure continued supply for the domestic market,” he reportedly said.