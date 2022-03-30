Resolve water supply issues, Pahang gov’t told

KUANTAN: The Pahang government was urged today to resolve water supply issues that have been frequently plaguing the state.

Young Syefura Othman (PH-Ketari), at the state assembly sitting today, said water supply issues raised by elected representatives must be taken seriously by the state government as there are several areas that have been facing regular problems such as low water pressure and murky water.

“In addition, I would like to point out how Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) workers repair underground pipes but then do a shoddy job resurfacing the roads, which ultimately leads to damaged roads that can endanger users,” she said.

She raised these points during her debate on the motion of thanks to the Royal Address at the assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Earlier, the DAP assemblyman got into a war of words with Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak (BN-Benta) who claimed she had lied about Opposition assemblymen not being informed and not invited to be part of meetings on people-related issues.

“The Ketari assemblyman has lied (and) I challenge Ketari (to prove her claims) that she was not provided accurate information by the (state) government),” Mohd Soffi said.

This prompted several Opposition assemblymen to ask Mohd Soffi to retract his statement which they considered as also malicious toward other elected representatives. Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Mohamed Jaafar, however, asked for the debates to continue.

Meanwhile, Andansura Rabu (PAS-Beserah), when interjecting Zakhwan Ahmad Badarddin’s (PAS-Tahan) debate, proposed that the state government set up a special task force to find comprehensive solutions to Pahang’s water supply issues.

“Almost every assemblyman seems to be raising the same issue (water), set up a task force that can resolve the water (supply) problem within one to three years,” he said.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama