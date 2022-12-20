Resorts World Cruises debuts in Surabaya with Genting Dream

PETALING JAYA: Resorts World Cruises, Asia’s newest luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand yesterday celebrated a new milestone with its maiden voyage to Surabaya on the Genting Dream with over 3,500 passengers from her dual homeports in Singapore and Malaysia (via Port Klang).

In addition to Surabaya, the ship will also visit North Bali the following day as part of Resorts World Cruises special Indonesia cruise itinerary to celebrate the year-end holiday period.

“Resorts World Cruises is excited to include both Surabaya and North Bali as destinations for this special Indonesia cruise from both our homeports. Indonesia remains an important cruise market with huge potential both as a destination and source market for the FlyCruise sector”, said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

During the ship’s visit to Surabaya, guests disembarking had the opportunity to explore many of the city’s hidden gems, which include famous landmarks such as the Four-faced Buddha monument with the biggest and tallest Four Faces Deity statue in Indonesia; the spectacular view of Putuk Truno Waterfall or Mount Penanggugan in Tretes; shopping at Pasar Genteng and Tunjungan Plaza.

The Indonesia adventure continues in North Bali the following day, as the ship makes a special stop to offer guests more exciting local attractions, including the Kekeran rice terrace, Plataran Menjangan Resort Bali and Menjangan Island.

The Genting Dream provides a variety of exciting offerings that are inclusive as part of the cruise fare and package, which include complimentary all day-dining, featuring a wide-spread of international and Asian cuisine, as well as an all-day favourite snack corner.

As the World’s first OIC/SMIIC standard halal-friendly cruise ship, Muslim travellers will have access to certified halal food and beverages at a dedicated section at The Lido restaurant, which also provides vegetarian and Jain cuisine.

Other exciting inclusive offerings also available for guests include the amazing international stage performances and movie screenings at the impressive 1,000 seat capacity Zodiac theatre, a water park at sea with a pool and six waterslides, rope courses and ziplines, a rock-climbing wall with more recreational activities for the entire family and so much more.

Resorts World Cruises also offers many choices of onboard accommodation with best-in-class services, featuring interior staterooms, oceanview, balcony staterooms and the luxury suites.