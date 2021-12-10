Respect court’s decision in Najib case

Everyone should respect any decision delivered by the court. It is very important in order to protect the integrity of our judicial and legal system, and the running of our democratic system process.

This comes after the Court of Appeal affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed by the High Court last year on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in relation to RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Last year, the High Court found the former prime minister guilty of all seven criminal charges related to funds from the 1MDB-linked company.

They were three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money-laundering and one count of abuse of power.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after taking more than an hour to read the judgment.

The decision by the High Court last year and Court of Appeal this week has already spurred many reactions from the public not only within the country but also internationally as the case involves an important political figure and former leader of the country.

Whatever the reactions from individuals, it is crucial that everyone remain calm and accept the court’s decision professionally as it is certain that judges in the case have reached their verdict after considering all the relevant evidence and listening to arguments tendered by all parties involved in the case.

Everybody must know that court processes and procedures have been properly regulated in Malaysia.

It has been regulated even before we reached our Independence in 1957 during the colonial era.

As for criminal cases, it has been properly regulated under the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

All cases whether civil or criminal must also follow the regulations over submissions of evidence as provided under the Evidence Act 1950 (Act 56).

Judges will deliver their decision after analysing all the facts, arguments and evidences put forward to them.

If all the facts, arguments and evidences presented is convincing and in accordance to the given standard or quantum of proof for the particular case, judges will deliver their decision accordingly.

Beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard of proof in criminal cases, the standard required for civil cases is on the balance of probabilities.

Anyone who is not happy with the decision by the court can file an appeal within a stipulated period of time to the higher courts in the country, namely the Court of Appeal and Federal Court (the highest court in the country).

Any act of disrespect over the court decision will only tarnish the country’s judiciary in the eyes of the world.

Furthermore, any disrespectful act will also stir up social disturbances within society.

To make matters worse, people will no longer believe or have faith in the court system thus causing them to take matters into their own hands to solve any dispute.

As such, it is crucial for everyone to respect the court’s decision. Any dissatisfaction should be channelled according to the provided laws, procedures and constitution of Malaysia.

By respecting the court decision, we are also respecting the rule of law which has been implemented and governed our civilised nation for many years.

The rule of law clearly implies that every citizen is subject to the law, including law makers themselves.

In this sense, it stands in contrast to an autocracy, collective leadership, dictatorship, or oligarchy, where the rulers are often held above the law and are exempted from prosecution.

Respecting the rule of law is also one of the pillars of our Rukunegara.

Our judiciary system is not new to the country as it has existed for hundreds of years.

The modern judicial system of Malaysia began when the First Royal Charter of Justice 1807 was issued, which gave rise to the formation and execution of a court in Penang after the island had been taken by the British years earlier.

Over the years, our judicial system has positively developed in a way we all are aware of today and is being led by people who are credible and have vast experience in the legal and judicial process. As such, it is very important for everyone to accept and respect the decision delivered by the court.

Rules of laws and justice in the country must be respected and upheld at all times.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).