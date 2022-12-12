Respect PM Anwar’s decision to have vote of confidence: Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties should respect Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to have a vote of confidence be tabled at the Parliament sitting next week, said the Minister of Law and Institutional Reform Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

“In the Westminster system, anyone can call for a vote of confidence anytime.

“I think we have to respect his decision,” Azalina told reporters after closing the Human Rights Day 2022 Forum here today.

Azalina said Anwar was brave because he wanted the Members of Parliament (MPs) to show their support for him and that was his prerogative as the Leader of the House.

“And the MPs have to show support because this is them being the unity government decreed by the King. I think we will see on the 19th (of Dec),” she said.

Prior to this, Anwar stated that the motion of confidence will allow him to lead the country with a clear mandate based on the majority support of MPs.

He said the matter was clarified during his recent audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The vote of confidence for Anwar’s leadership will be one of the main agendas at the First Session of the First Term of the 15th Parliament of Malaysia, scheduled for two days from Dec 19.

In his maiden media conference after taking his oath as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24, Anwar said a confidence vote was aimed at putting an end to any question of him being prime minister.-Bernama