Restaurant charges customer RM40 for fried rice with six average-sized prawns

AS the cost of raw materials continues to rise, it is understandable that food and beverage establishments need to adjust their prices to avoid losses.

However, some places are taking advantage of this situation by overcharging customers, particularly for local cuisine.

A recent incident highlights this issue, as a customer was reportedly ripped off when she paid an exorbitant price for a plate of fried rice.

The incident came to light when the woman shared her experience on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

She called out a restaurant located in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, for charging her RM40 for a simple fried rice dish with only six medium-sized prawns.

Expressing her disbelief, she wrote, “It hurts so much. How can a plate of fried rice with just six ordinary prawns cost RM40?!”

She further revealed that the restaurant owner justified the high price by claiming that their prawns were exceptionally expensive.

What made the situation more suspicious was the owner’s inquiry about the customers’ origin before they placed their order.

The woman suspected that he was attempting to take advantage of them by inflating the prices, assuming they were not locals.

Additionally, the woman stated in the comments section that the owner insisted on serving them a side of pot stickers, despite both her and her friend declining the offer.

“We clearly said we did not want them, but he pretended not to hear us,“ she added.

Upon learning about this incident, netizens expressed outrage at the restaurant’s exorbitant pricing.

Some advised the woman to report the matter to the relevant authorities, urging her to request a receipt and approach the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to verify her suspicions regarding the restaurant’s pricing practices.

This incident serves as a reminder for customers to be cautious about pricing when dining out.

It is now necessary to inquire about a restaurant’s prices before ordering to avoid being unknowingly ripped off.