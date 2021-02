TAWAU: Two operators of a restaurant were fined RM45,000 each by the Sessions Court here today for employing three illegal immigrants at their business premises.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud meted out the fine on Chin Kwang Vui, 49, and Goh You Chai, 61, after the two men pleaded guilty to the charge.

He fined them RM15,000 for every illegal immigrant under their employment.

Chin and Goh were jointly charged with allowing the illegal immigrants - Indonesian women Jessica Samuel, 21, and Margareta Sanoa, 36, and a Filipino, Felixander Subida, 30, - to enter the country and stay at the restaurant, Weijiabao Noodle House, Kubota Sentral, Jalan Kubota here, at 11.40 am on Aug 17, 2019.

The charges were made under Section 55 E (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, which provides a maximum fine of RM30,000, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both, for each illegal immigrant found at the premises, upon conviction.

The two men, who were unrepresented, paid the fine.

Tawau Immigration prosecuting officer Pilin Kenry prosecuted. — Bernama