Restaurant ordered closed after video of rat goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant in Pandan Indah has been ordered to close for 14 days after a video clip showing a rat feeding on fried chicken inside a food warmer display at the premises went viral on social media.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said an enforcement team from the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) of the Selangor Health Department and the Hulu Langat District Health Office who conducted checks at the premises yesterday found that the restaurant’s cleanliness level was unsatisfactory.

“As such, the restaurant is ordered to close for 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the restaurant was also slapped with six compound notices under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 over numerous food safety and hygiene-related violations.

He said the ministry urged the public, especially food business owners and food handlers, to exercise joint responsibility in ensuring food safety to prevent foodborne illnesses.

“Consumers are advised to choose premises with the BeSS (clean, safe and healthy) logo when buying food or eating out,” he added.