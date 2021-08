KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant owner was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM1,000, in default two weeks jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for obstructing enforcement personnel of the Kuala Lumpur City hall from discharging their duties.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim meted out the sentence on Benjamin Joseph Peter, 48, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence against Zuebadreiza Badruldin, 47, and Luqmanul Hakim Abdul Hadi, 27, by hurling abusive words against the two DBKL personnel for issuing him a compound at a restaurant in Jalan Sri Jati, Taman Sri Jati, here at 1.21 pm yesterday.

According to the facts of the case, the restaurant owner, unrepresented, was issued the compound for placing stalls at the walk-way of the restaurant premises and failing to provide the register book for patrons.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted. — Bernama