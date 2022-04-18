Restaurant worker jailed three years, fined RM20,000 for causing mischief to aid loan sharks

AYER KEROH: A restaurant worker was sentenced to three years in jail and fined RM20,000 by two Sessions Courts here today after pleading guilty to four charges of causing mischief using fire to aid loan sharks last year.

Judges Nariman Badruddin and Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin pronounced the respective sentences on Pua Chee Kang, 39.

Nariman sentenced the accuse to three years in prison and a fine of RM10,000 or three months’ jail for each charge after he pleaded guilty to two charges while Maziah Joary sentenced Pua to three years’ jail for each of the two other charges.

Pua is alleged to have committed the offense by causing damage to a house owned by four individuals and damaging two motorcycles and a car here between Jan 17, 2021 and March 19, 2021.

Pua was charged under Section 436 of the Penal Code that carries a sentence of up to 20 years and fines.

The court ordered all sentences to be carried out concurrently from the date the accused was arrested, on March 19, 2021.

The prosecution involved deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim, Intan Liyana Zainal Abidin and Anis Najwa Nazari while lawyer Amritpal Singh defended the accused. -Bernama