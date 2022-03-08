Restrictions on business premises’ operating hours to be lifted from April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The restrictions currently imposed on business premises’ operating hours will be abolished starting April 1, 2022, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the owners of the premises could then implement operating hours based on their premises’ operating licence.

“This means that everyone can eat at food and beverage outlets after 12 midnight, especially during the coming month of Ramadan. So it is possible to have your sahur meals outside,” Ismail Sabri said at a special media conference on the country’s transition to the endemic phase here today.

He said the transition phase represents an exit strategy to enable Malaysians to return almost to normal life after a two-year battle with Covid-19.-Bernama