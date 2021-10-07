Retail price of chicken eggs in Shah Alam stable, under control

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today said the various retail prices of chicken eggs here are still stable and under control.

Its director Muhamad Zikril Azan Abdullah said daily monitoring and inspection carried out by his team found that the retail prices of chicken eggs were not standardised but were still reasonable and affordable.

“The retail price offered by each trader is different due to various factors such as wholesale price, stock volume, operating cost, target customers and others.

“Chicken eggs are perishable items and cannot be stored for too long. Due to its nature, the prices of chicken eggs set by traders are not fixed or standardised,” he said in a statement here, in response to a media report which claimed that the prices of chicken eggs in Shah Alam were inconsistent.

Muhamad Zikril Azan said as of yesterday (Oct 6), the retail price of grade A chicken eggs was 44 sen to 49 sen each and between RM11.99 and RM13.89 per tray (30 eggs), while grade B chicken eggs were sold at 48 sen each and between RM11.25 and RM13.29 per tray. Grade C eggs are priced at 40 sen to 45 sen each and RM10.65 to RM12.90 per tray.

He also said that chicken eggs were not included under the list of controlled goods such as one kilogramme cooking oil packets, sugar, face masks and Covid-19 self-test kits, except during festive seasons, where prices are controlled at the wholesale and retail levels under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP).

“Throughout the implementation of SHMMP, consumers will enjoy the standardised retail price of chicken eggs based on the maximum or ceiling price set according to localities.

“I would like to emphasise that the various prices of chicken eggs in Shah Alam are still around the reasonable and affordable price that does not burden the purchasing power of consumers,” he said.-Bernama