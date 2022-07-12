Retired businessman shot dead at Mont Kiara

KUALA LUMPUR : A 63-year-old man was gunned down by an unknown assailant after visiting a friend at a plush housing estate in Mont Kiara here today.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the victim who was a retired businessman had earlier gone to his friend’s house at the Amarin Kiara residential estate at Jalan Desa Kiara 1 for a game of mahjong.

He said after the man was done at about midnight, he stepped out of his friend’s house towards his car which he had parked outside the compound of the gated residential area.

“According to a witness, the man had walked to the carpark at 12.10am and moments later three gunshots rang out. The victim was found on the ground next to his car and bleeding profusely.” Amihizam said.

He said investigations on the murder are ongoing and a hunt for the victim’s killer has been launched.

Amihizam urged those with information on the case to contact Brickfields police at 03-22979222 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999.