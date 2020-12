GEORGE TOWN: A retired teacher lost RM512,316 after falling prey to Macau scammers who claimed the victim was involved in money laundering here recently.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rosni Mohd Lazim said the woman, in her 60-s, received a call from a man who introduced himself as “Sergeant Fairus” from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The man claimed that the victim was involved in an illegal money laundering syndicate after they found her parcel containing eight ATM cards that were used to cheat people.

“The victim was then asked to follow the suspect’s instructions by putting her ATM card and the PIN into her mailbox. She was told that a ‘police inspector’ would come to collect her card,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Rosni said the suspect claimed that if the woman would be detained if she failed to comply with the instructions given and the following day, the victim checked her mailbox and found her ATM card gone.

He said a month later, the victim made a new ATM Card to withdraw her pension and at the same time to check her account statement before realising she had been duped after finding RM512,316 in her bank account missing.

She lodged a report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama