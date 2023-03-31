Retiree charged with cheating man of RM63,000

SEREMBAN: A retiree was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with deceiving a man for the registration of foreigners in the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) involving losses of RM63,000 two years ago.

Mohd Logan Abdullah, 68, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Logan as an agent to register foreigners under the RTK programme was found to have deceived S. Selvadurai into making a payment amounting to RM63,000, which the victim would not do so if he had not been so deceived.

The offence was allegedly committed at Green Street Homes here between March and Sept 25, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed bail at RM2,000 with one surety and set May 16 for mention. -Bernama