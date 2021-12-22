Retiree loses inherited cash to scammers

SEREMBAN: A 66-year-old retiree who inherited RM100,000 from his late father lost it all to a ruse pulled off by phone scammers.

The man who is a former employee of an oil and gas company was at his house in Port Dickson on Dec 10 when he received a call from a scammer impersonating a policeman.

The scammer who identified himself as Sergeant Lee from the Ipoh district police headquarters accused the victim of having illegally acquired cash in his bank accounts.

The victim denied the accusations and told the man that the cash was bequeathed to him.

By instilling fear that he is being investigated by the authorities, the scammer told the man to comply with his orders by transfering the cash to several bank accounts to enable a probe to clear him of any wrongdoings.

Negri Sembilan commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) head Supt Aibee Ab Ghani(pix) said the victim went to a bank ATM nearby before transfering RM50,000 initially.

He said soon after the scammer sent the victim a letter through the WhatsApp application purportedly from the National Audit Department acknowledging receipt of the cash.

He said a few days later, the scammer ordered the victim to transfer another RM50,000 and subsequently another RM8,500.

“After moving the RM108,500 to the mule accounts given by the scammers, the victim was told that the cash would be returned to him after ‘investigations’ are completed. When the victim did not hear from the crooks again, he realised he had been fleeced and lodged a police report on Tuesday,“ Aibee said.