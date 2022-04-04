Retro act Silk Sonic wins Grammy for Song of the Year

LAS VEGAS: Silk Sonic, the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, pulled an upset Sunday to win the Grammy for Song of the Year for their single “Leave The Door Open”.

It was the third Grammy of the night for the superduo, who channeled velvety R&B crooners on their throwback hit. They bested a crowded field that included pop queens Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Mars -- a long-time Grammy darling with 11 wins to his name before this year -- shared the coveted prize honoring best songwriting with collaborators including .Paak.

Mars and .Paak toured together in 2017, before announcing in 2021 that they had formed a band and produced an album.

Silk Sonic debuted at last year’s Grammys, performing “Leave The Door Open” along with a tribute to the late legend Little Richard.

Mars and .Paak’s project is something of a 1970s revival group that sees the musicians who’ve separately found solo fame look the part, sporting polished disco garb as they croon.-AFP