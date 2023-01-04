Return of national players a big relief for Red Giants: Cheng Hoe

KUALA LUMPUR: The return of 13 Selangor FC players from national duty with the Harimau Malaya turned out to be a big relief for the Red Giants when they defeated Kuala Lumpur (KL) City in their Super League clash at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras last night.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe (pix) said the victory was a big boost for the team to progress further in the league this season.

“It is an important victory in the Klang Valley derby where both teams wanted to win. It was not easy because only yesterday I was able to gather the team’s best eleven.

“But we managed to get the win and I’m sure it can boost the team’s spirit to continue winning in the league action from now on,“ he told the post-match press conference.

The Red Giants chalked a 3-1 victory against the City Boys.

Cheng Hoe said having a mixture of national players in his squad was also a catalyst for the success over KL City.

“Most of them have played in international matches and it helped to some extent in terms of the confidence of this team and succeeded in bringing the game to a better level,“ he said.

Selangor are next scheduled to meet Negeri Sembilan FC this Tuesday. The Red Giants are currently in third place behind Sabah FC with each sharing 13 points. Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) top the table with 18 points.

The Harimau Malaysia (national team) had recently played two Tier 1 international friendly matches against Turkmenistan and Hong Kong The beat Turkmenistan 1-0 on March 23 and Hong Kong 2-0 on Tuesday (March 28). -Bernama