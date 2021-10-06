Reveal financial worth of leaders

PETALING JAYA: The people of Malaysia have the right to know how much their leaders earn and how much they have in assets.

Criminologist Dr Geshina Ayu Mat Saat(pix) said such disclosure should be part of efforts to curb corruption, ensure transparency as well as uphold legitimacy and accountability.

“The focus of leaders should be on the people and the country they serve. The monies they earn are for carrying out these responsibilities.

“Declaration of assets, especially those that may contradict the interests of the country, should be made under the Statutory Declaration Act,” she said.

Geshina, who is a psychologist and an associate professor at Universiti Sains Malaysia, was commenting on reports that several Malaysian political leaders were among hundreds of people who have stashed away large sums of money in tax havens.

The revelations were contained in the recently leaked Pandora Papers.

Among those named are Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Deputy Finance Minister Yamani Hafez Musa, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Westport executive chairman Tan Sri

G. Gnanalingam.

On whether action can be taken against those listed, Geshina said if a crime has been committed, a police report should be lodged and the appropriate investigations can be conducted.

At the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the government was considering a proposal to launch an investigation into the matter, adding that action will be taken if those named had breached the Financial Services Act and Islamic Financial Services Act.

“We do not want to allow leakage from the country,” he said.