Revenge for Azarenka over Pegula in Berlin

BERLIN: Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam title winner Victoria Azarenka (pix) defeated Jessica Pegula to reach the Berlin grass court semifinals on Friday, avenging her loss to the American at the Australian Open.

Azarenka, the seventh seed, triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 over her American rival who had stunned her in the first round in Melbourne in February.

“I’m really happy that I made it out in the third set,” Azarenka said.

“I played really well in the beginning of the match, the first set and in the middle of the second set.

“Then she went for a couple of shots, and I felt like I slowed down and was doing too much of repeating the same mistakes. But I'm glad that I was able to turn it around.”

Azarenka next faces Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova who defeated Madison Keys 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/0).

France’s Alize Cornet reached the semifinals with an upset win over former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

Cornet, currently 63rd in the world, dug deep to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Spain’s two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza, now ranked 13th, after almost three hours on court.

This is the 31-year-old Cornet’s first appearance in the semifinals of a WTA tournament for nearly two years.

She will play Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, ranked 12th in the world, on Saturday for a place in the final.

Bencic, the fifth seed, booked her semifinal slot with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) win over Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova. – AFP