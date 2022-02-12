Review of September Supplementary Electoral Roll now open

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for September 2022 (DPT BLN9/2022), which has been verified and gazetted, is now open for review for 30 days from today until Dec 31.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the DPT BLN9/2022 contained 83,783 names of citizens aged 18 and above for the period from Sept 1 until Sept 30 who were automatically registered as new voters.

He said it also involved 27,104 registered voters who changed constituencies and 11,049 voters who changed status or category of voters.

The EC provides five methods for review, namely, via its portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portals of state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my .

The review can also be done through online applications at https://myspr.spr.gov.my , mobile application MySPR Semak and the EC hotline at 03-8892 7218.

“EC urges citizens aged 18 and above in September this year and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or status to check their names in the DPT BLN9/2022.

“If they find that their name is not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filling out form C (claim) through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the respective state election offices,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wished to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D (objection) and go to the relevant EC office.