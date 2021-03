PETALING JAYA: Law experts and policymakers have spoken out against the rise in fines for violation of movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) from RM1,000 to RM10,000, saying it is too steep.

Lawyer Charles Hector said Parliament should enact a law specifically on fines and stipulate each offence under the SOP.

“The offences are currently bunched together, such as not wearing a face mask and traveling beyond a RM10km radius.

“If each offence is specified with its penalty, the public will understand the SOP clearer,” he told theSun yesterday.

Parliament should also regulate the offences and penalties involved to ensure fairness to the public and small businesses.

Charles proposed that the fines correspond to the income of the offender.

“We need to revisit it. Maybe it should not be more than a certain percentage of a person’s annual income or business’ revenue.”

It was reported on Friday that any individual found to breach MCO regulations could be fined up to RM10,000, according to the e-Federal Gazette.

This is according to the new Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 published on the Federal Gazette website.

The Ordinance comes into operation on March 11, 2021, the gazette said.

Subsequently, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said enforcement would only be imposed on individuals who breach the MCO repeatedly, as well as those who have the potential to increase the spread of Covid-19.

He said the government decision to increase the compound fine was not for all offences related to violations of the SOP.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association said the decision to increase the fines was not right, given that many were experiencing pay cuts and unemployment.

Its president Marimuthu Nadason urged the government to be compassionate and assist those affected by the pandemic.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye told Bernama the proposed increase was too heavy and does not fit the crime.

“To increase the fine from RM1,000 to RM10,000 as proposed by the Health Ministry is too hefty and excessive, that’s a 900% increase,” he was quoted as saying.

Lee added that not everyone could afford to pay, especially during these economically challenging times, nor it is fair to first offenders who probably forgot or were slow to comply.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh called the increase “excessive, cruel and over-punishing”.

“RM10,000 could be someone’s total income for the year,” she wrote on Twitter @hannahyeoh.