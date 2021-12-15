Review RM1mil fine, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has called on the government to review the proposed maximum compound of RM1 million for businesses or agencies not complying with Covid-19 SOPs, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Under a new bill tabled in Parliament to amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, a person may be fined a maximum of RM100,000 or jailed for up to seven years or both. Businesses and corporate bodies may be fined up to RM1 million.

In a statement, he reportedly said besides the excessive fines, the bill did not detail how much a fine was to be meted out for each offence.

“No laws ought to be passed without every single detail spelt out for the consideration of legislators.

“This piecemeal action shows the health ministry was not prepared to formulate the amendments.

“In the effort to rush this amendment bill, we cannot sacrifice transparency and justice. Justice rushed is justice crushed,” he reportedly said.